CAF president Ahmad arrives in Ghana today

CAF President in Accra for a working visit <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506000628_375_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

CAF president Ahmad is expected to arrive in Accra later today, Thursday September 21 and will address the media briefly at the airport.

The entire membership of the continent’s football governing body’s Executive Committee will be in Ghana from Thursday for a meeting to discuss pertinent issues confronting African football.

Mr. Ahmad is expected to visit the GFA Secretariat in Accra on Friday morning before paying a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia at the Jubilee House.

The delegation will also attend the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Memorial Lectures, which will be held in Accra on Friday evening.

A CAF Executive Committee meeting will be held in Accra on Saturday September 23 where some key decisions on African football will be taken.

The entire delegation will then travel to Cape Coast where they will watch the final match of the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations tournament on Sunday.



The CAF delegation is expected to depart on September 25.

Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is the current 1st Vice President of CAF.

قالب وردپرس

Comments