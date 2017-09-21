Bulldog freed | Entertainment 2017-09-20

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: thepublisheronline.com

2017-09-20

Bulldog is a former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505958244_381_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Attorney-General (AG),Gloria Akuffo says the state is no longer interested in prosecuting Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, over the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere.

This was contained in the AG’s advice on the case docket.

According to the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Apoirsornu, the AG has advised that Bulldog, who also doubles as the CEO of Bull Haus Entertainment be discharged to enable further investigation.

He said the advise was addressed to the Director- General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service adding that the caution given to the CID was that the said advise should not be filed at the court.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu indicated that the advise to the CID Director-General was covered under the Privileges Act, Section 100 of the Evidence Act.

But the Defense lawyer, Jerry Avenogbor, disagrees stressing that Section 100 of the evidence Act indicates that privilege information is between professionals and their clients like lawyers and doctors.

Bulldog’s lawyer averred that adjudication of justice in the country’s jurisprudence is ultimately between the court and the investigating body.

He told the court presided over by Worlanyo Kotoku that his client was incarcerated for a while but the judiciary saw the need to bail him because the police investigation lead to nothing.

Mr. Avenogbor was worried that the prosecution has been asking for adjournments which he said has been “hindering the administration of justice”.

He accused the police of having plenty excuses contending that the law is in the bossom of the judge to discharge bulldog.

The trial magistrate however ordered that Richard Gyambibi, the Senior State Attorney who wrote the advise be summoned before the court to explain the aspects of the advice covered by privilege.

Bulldog, also a former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the death of Fennec Okeyre.

Bulldog, 36, was picked up by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2014 at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, as a prime suspect in Okyere’s death.

Bulldog’s plea has not been taken even though per the police charge sheet, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder until an Accra High Court subsequently bailed him.