Blakk Rasta presents ‘Wee’ album to ex-President Kufour

Celebrated Ghanaian Reggae musician, Blakk Rasta has presented a copy of his latest album that talks about the legalization of marijuana (wee) to ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour.

Marijuana has been regarded as a bad substance for decades in the country but the banned substance has been highly recommended by the Ghana Standard Authority as a substance worth legalizing.

Many dignitaries including former UN president Kofi Annan have added their voices to the call for marijuana and other related drugs to be legalized.

Razzonline.com cannot ascertain whether the ex-President has also declared his intention of joining the call to legalize the banned hemp after receiving the album from the ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker at his residence in Accra.

The multiple award winning Reggae cum radio personality released the album advocating for the legalization of marijuana ‘wee’ titled ‘Kofi Annan Says’ a week ago.

