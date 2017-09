Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-20

Bernard Tekpetey



Bernard Tekpetey scored in extra-time as Altach beat Union Gurten 4-3 to advance in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday.

The Ghana international was handed a starting role and slotted home in the 104th minute to give Altach a 4-2 lead.

But Ivan Grabovac pulled one back three minutes later Gurten.

Tekpetey had scored last week in the league match when he came off the bench in a 2 – 2 draw with Rapid Wien.