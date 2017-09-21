Barnsley boosted by injury news on Andy Yiadom

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-20

Andy Yiadom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505964633_281_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Barnsley coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Andy Yiadom is likely to be back in the first-team reckoning by the middle of next month.

Yiadom is currently sidelined with a back issue and is due to undergo a scan today, having missed the Reds’ last seven matches in all competitions – having made just two appearances this term.

He is currently undergoing a rehabilitation programme, with an eye on being back in the first-term picture by the middle of October.

Reds head coach Heckingbottom said: “Sedgy (physio Craig Sedgwick) has got a programme for him, which he has condensed into as small a time-frame as possible.

“He has been out a while now and we have followed everything that the specialist has said and it is pointless then for him to be doing things off his own back. He has got a check-list of things to hit before the specialist is happy with things.

“Sedgy has a programme he has set out for Yids. I know he is chomping at the bit to be involved as much as possible.

“But it is dependent on what the scans say, although we are expecting them to be good and them for him to rattle through his rehabilitation programme fine.

“Hopefully, we are looking at a couple of weeks before he is back in training.

“Realistically, with the length of time we have done without him, we want to make sure he is right. We will use the (next) international break to his advantage if we can.” Heckingbottom also confirmed that he yet to decide on his line-up for tomorrow’s glamour Carabao Cup third-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Winger Ryan Hedges picked up a slight knock to his knee in Saturday’s 3-0 home reverse to Aston Villa, but returned to training this morning and should be fine for tomorrow’s game. Lloyd Isgrove and Dimitri Cavare will step up their comebacks with appearances for the under-23 development squad tomorrow.