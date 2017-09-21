Akwasi Aboagye bags 2 nominations at RTP Awards 2017

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Razz online

2017-09-20

Akwasi Aboagye

One of the most respected radio personalities of our time,Akwasi Aboagye has been nominated in two categories at this year’s RTP Awards which is being sponsored by Adonko Bitters.

Akwasi Aboagye who is also known as the ‘Darling Boy’ has been nominated in the Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year(Peace FM) and Radio Morning Show Host Of The Year(Neat FM) categories

For many years, he has successfully spearheaded the Breakfast Show on Neat FM and also anchors Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show on Thursdays and Saturdays.

His nomination is not surprising at all as he has really worked extremely hard in the year under review.

The celebrated radio presenter is also the sole owner of the entertainment portal razzonline.com and currently the manager of legendary highlife musician;Amakye Dede

The launch of the unveiling was held on Tuesday, September 19 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

This year’s RTP Awards marks the 7th edition of the Awards which has over the years honoured radio and television Presenters across the country, and earned the accolade as the best organized event ever.