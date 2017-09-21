Akufo Addo influenced CID report on Jinapor, Asenso – NDC

Deputy Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kwaku Boahen (NDC) has described the report clearing the two deputy chiefs of staff, Francis Asenso and Samuel Jinapor as being a deliberate ploy to cover up the corrupt activities at the presidency.

According to him, he burst into laughter immediately he heard about the report which cleared allegations of thievery against the two senior government appointees. He alleged that the president called to inform the Director of CID to disregard the investigating.

“I know this is an attempt by the president to cover up. Nana Addo Called the CID boss to inform him to disregard the whole issue,” he alleged.

Speaking to host Obaasima Serwaa Akoto, on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show he said he had never come across any situation where the police or CID had organised a press conference to clear someone after an investigation without forwarding the case to court.

His statements follows the release of a statement by the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police service describing the allegations made by A-Plus against Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye as being unsubstantiated.

Musician and NPP sympathizer Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-plus some weeks ago in a post on his Facebook page accused the two deputy chiefs of staff as being corrupt and thieves.

His comments earned him an invitation to the Criminal and Investigative department of the Ghana police to provide evidence of his allegations against the duo who perform their duty at the presidency.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Nana Kwabena Agyare