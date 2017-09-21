Agona East MP donates to save a life

The Member of Parliament for the Agona East constituency Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr a.k.a NHYIRABA Obaatanpa, has made a donation to a 15-year old amputee Benedicta from the Volta Region. Benedicta’s right leg was amputated on Monday to prevent it from rotting further following a minor injury in 2015.

Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr went to her aid at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after hearing of her plight on a news item by TV3.

She donated an amount of GHC2000 for Benedicta ‘s upkeep, together with some provisions. The MP also gave an undisclosed amount of money to support the acquisition of blood for transfusion as she was really anaemic.

Hon. Sawyer expressed hope that the donation would help restore health and hope to Benedicta.

For her part, Benedicta thanked the MP for the gesture and wished her well.