Afia Schwarzenegger court case slated for September 25

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

2017-09-20

The case involving Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband will be heard on September 25

The case involving Afia Schwarzenegger (born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa) and her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, will be heard in court on Monday, September 25.

Accra FM’s court reporter, Ama Brako Ampofo, reported on Wednesday, September 20 that Afia reported to the court only to be informed that the case has been scheduled for Monday.

Mr Abrokwa failed to appear before the Accra Domestic Violence and Gender Base Court a fortnight ago to answer charges of assault, threat of harm and publication of obscene material against his supposed wife.

He was earlier rumoured to have petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and also made moves to have an out of court settlement.

The estranged husband of Afia was arrested on August 30, 2017, when an official complaint of an alleged assault was received from the actress and television presenter.

He was cautioned and discharged the same day, while investigations were still on-going.

It is however unclear whether Mr Abrokwa is the one who released the nude video of the alleged infidelity involving his wife and another man on social media.