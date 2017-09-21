2017 RTP Awards: e.TV Ghana bags 4 nominations

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: Global Media Alliance

e.TV Ghana has been nominated in 3 categories for this year’s Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

The nomination list was unveiled at the plush Holiday Inn Hotel. Host of the popular ‘Live Chat with Paul’ show, Paul Anomah Kordieh, was nominated in the TV Development Show Host of the Year category.

Eddy Blay Jnr, host of the award winning ‘Late Night Celebrity’ show, gained a nomination in the ‘TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year’ category. The timeless local tv series on e. TV Ghana, ‘Panaroma’ also got nominated in the ‘TV Local Series of the Year’ category.

However, the flagship sports debate show on tv, ‘The Team’ also got nominated in the ‘TV Sports Program Of The Year’ category.

Below is the list of eTV Ghana nominations:

Gifty Anti – the standpoint Akumaa mama zimbi – adom tv Paul Anomah Kordieh – etv ghana Stacy Amoateng – platinum netwok Aj Sarpong – ghone tv

Tv male entertainment show host of the year 2016

George Quaye – ghone tv Eddy Blay jnr – etv ghana Ibrahim Ben Bako (ib)– joy prime Brown Berry (isocial tv) Jason Ela – ghone tv

Tv sports program of the year 2016-2017

Fire for fire – adom tv Angel Sports live – angel tv Home run– kwese tv The team – etv ghana Courtside show – kwese tv

Tv local series of the year 2016-2017

Yolo: you only live once – farm house production Pa 2 pa– utv Sunshine avenue – ghone tv James town fisherman – ghone tv Panorama – etv ghana