Winning U-17 World Cup possible with God – Black Starlets Captain Eric Ayiah

Captain of the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets says Ghana can win the FIFA under-17 world cup to be staged in India next month.

Ghana is making a return to the World stage after a ten year absence and have been paired in group A with host India, South Americans Colombia and the United States.

Eyiah, who was instrumental in Ghana’s return to the big stage says their first target will be to make it out of the group.

“Qualifying from the group stage is our first aim and we’re poised to achieve it, but the main target is to return home with the ultimate,” Ayiah told Happy FM.

Meanwhile, the 17 year old striker has not ruled out the country’s chance of winning the tournament.

The Black Starlets are two times champions of the world cup, the last time being in 1995.

“We’re not going to finish second this time around as we did in the African Cup. We know how difficult the task at hand is but nothing is impossible for God. The mistakes we did in the AFCON is rectified, so now we know how to tackle games as they come.”

The Ghana team will leave for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to continue with preparations ahead of the tournament which begins on October 6th and ends on 24th.