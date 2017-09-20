Winful Cobbinah won’t come cheap – Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Accra Hearts of Oak say it would take more than a fortune for arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko to price out their revered midfielder, Winful Cobbinah, from the club.

Cobbinah, together with teammate Thomas Abbey, have become the main targets of some local clubs, with media reports suggesting the Porcupine Warriors were ready to break the bank to lure the duo to the Garden City.

But the PRO of Hearts, Kwame Opare Addo, told the Graphic Sports yesterday that as much as the Phobians do not intend to stand in the way of any player, “pricing out the two midfielders won’t come cheap”.

He said Kotoko had not officially expressed interest in the two players and therefore considered the media report as a mere speculation.

“But I can assure you if Kotoko want to buy either of the players they should be prepared to meet our asking price”, the PRO insisted.

“We have read from unofficial reports that Kotoko were interested in the two players. I consider it unofficial because they (Kotoko) have not officially written to us but when they express interest we would also give them our terms,” he stated.

Cobbinah has been exceptional in the ongoing WAFU Cup competition and his magnificent goal against Mali last Saturday’s second Group A game has appreciated his value, with scouts watching the exploits of the Hearts midfielder wishing to cash in on the 25-year-old’s form.

Opare insisted that Hearts were going through a team-building process, with Cobbinah and Abbey forming an integral part of that, hence it would take something extra from their arch-rivals to be able to buy them.

He said landing the signature of Cobbinah or Abbey would mean that the Porcupine Warriors are ready to make them the most expensive players ever in the country.

“If only Kotoko are ready to make Cobbinah the all-time most expensive player in the country then they may land his signature,” the Hearts spokesperson added.