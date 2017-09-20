Winful Cobbinah is no ‘exceptional’ player – Kotoko Express editor jabs

Cobbinah has been hailed as the next big thing but others believe he’s been overrated <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505950226_209_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

earts of Oak star Winful Cobbinah is not an ‘exceptional’ player, according to Kotoko Express editor Jerome Okyere.

The Ghanaian journalist insists the 26-year-old is an ordinary player despite being touted as a special man.

Cobbinah has been weaving magic for the Black Stars B in the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup after helping the side to reach the semi-finals of the regional competition.

But the well-respected journalist has cast doubt about the hype that has surrounded the playmaker.

“Personally I see Winful Cobbinah as an ordinary player. I have watched him several times and I think he is just like any other player,” he told Atinka FM.

Cobbinah has been hailed as the next big thing but there are others who believe he’s been overrated.

He was named man of the match after scoring a stunner for Ghana who beat Mali 1-0 last Saturday.

