We owe Rex Danquah no money for AFCON bid – MOYS

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have debunked claims that it owes Sports Consultant Rex Danquah an amount of 525,000 US dollars for the preparation of the Afcon 2017 bid document.

The Ministry, however, admitted that Rics Consult indeed completed the bid document that was eventually submitted on behalf on government to CAF but failed to sign any written document agreeing to be paid the said amount.

When he took his turn to address the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah revealed that the Ministry has no records or a contract substantiating the claims of Rex Danquah and Rics Consult.

“As soon as I assumed office the claim request came before me from Rex Danquah for this amount.

“By the training I have obtained from this same Public Account’s Committee platform having served here for eight years I was quite cautious. “I quickly muted it and asked Internal auditors to do further investigations on the claim.

“Till date as we have all agreed I have not sighted any contract document. “If he has not been paid it is because of this current situation.

“We usually even go beyond that to do what we call a performance audit. “I looked to see whether there was any work done that merited the collection of the said amount.

“I have checked and nothing like that happened,” he said.

