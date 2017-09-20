We have been assured of our bonuses by Sports Ministry – Basigi

Head Coach of Ghana’s U-20 female team,Yusif Basigi <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505939424_467_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head Coach of Ghana’s U-20 female team,Yusif Basigi, says the team have been given assurances by the Sports Ministry that all bonuses due them will be paid should they make it to the next round of the world cup qualifiers.

The Princesses recorded a comfortable 5-0 win over their Algerian counterparts in Algiers in the first round of the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers and as a result have mad the return leg in Ghana easier to navigate.

“The Minister told us that they are not going to be indebted to us as far as qualifying bonuses are concerned.

“He made us aware that the moment we qualify the bonuses will be paid.

“That is assuring and satisfying enough,” he told Citi Sports in an interview.



The Princesses will play either Kenya or Ethiopia in the next round of the qualifiers.

