WAFU Nations Cup: Ghana to face Niger in semi-final

Ghana will face Niger in the semi-final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars B finished leaders in Group and will face the Menas who amassed four points after a 2-1 defeat to Benin on Tuesday in Elmina.

Niger go into the last four clash with some worry after they played their last match with nine men after Mahamadou Souley was red carded.

They were dealt a blow on the quarter hour mark when they were forced to replace injured goalkeeper Daouda Kassaly.

His replacement Mainassara Yahaya came off the bench and received a straight red-card.

