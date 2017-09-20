WAFU Cup: Ghana handed double injury boost

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana received a major boost as injured Thomas Abbey and Isaac Twum returned to training ahead of Thursday’s WAFU Nations Cup semi-final clash against Niger.

Abbey sat out their final Group A match due to a high injury and was rested in the 2-0 defeat to Nigeria.

Captain Twum was substituted under five minutes after aggravating an injury he picked up during the warm-up.

Head coach Maxwell Konadu will now his two key players for the must-win clash.

The match will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium at 18:00 GMT.

