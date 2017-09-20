Wa All Stars ace Iddrisu Abdul-Nafiu signs clothes deal with a boutique in Wa

Iddrisu Abdul-Nafiu’s image will be used for promotional purposes <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505894432_559_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Wa All Stars midfielder Iddrisu Abdul-Nafiu has signed one-year deal with a boutique in Wa.

The business entity known as Ismail Ibrahim Fashion Shop will provide fashionable clothes to the emerging talent.

According to reports, the player’s image will be used for promotional purposes.

Abdul Nafiu, who signed a three-year deal with the defending league champions in the second round, has managed to win over the fans in the Upper West Region.

His passing abilities and energetic runs have made him a standout player in the Wa All Stars set up.

قالب وردپرس

Comments