Volta sub-middle league to commence

This year’s Volta Regional sub-middle league will commence on Friday, September 22 for qualified teams from the Central, Southern “A” and Northern zones of the Regional Division two league.

A release signed by Mr Promise Ahiagba, Secretary of the Regional Football Association (RFA) said the matches would be played concurrently in all zones instead of sectors.



It said the delay was due to challenges in acquiring player licenses.

Qualified teams from the Central Zone are Pan Africa, Home Stars, Area 51 and Tsiame Young Stars, whiles those from the Northern Zone are Eleven Wonders, Royals FC, Great Warriors and Likpe Heroes.

The teams from the Southern Zone ‘A’ are the Weavers, All Stars, Agbozume United and Narita FC.



The Southern Zone “B” is yet to present its teams due to protests over player disqualifications.

Mr. Eric Eli Adzie, Public Relations Officer for the RFA told the Ghana News Agency that the Disciplinary Committee had met over the issue and had allowed the other zones to go ahead with their matches, whiles the challenges were resolved.