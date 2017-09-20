US-based Gifty Ayew invited for Black Queens friendly against France

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

US-based Gifty Ayew Asare has been invited for Ghana’s international friendly against France next month.

The Northern Oklahoma College winger will join her international teammates latest by 20 October.

She will be released a day after the friendly.

The former Bafana Ladies and Samaria Ladies has been in top form abroad.

Asare was first called up into the national Under-17 side, Black Maidens in 2014 but could not make the final cut for the team that represented Ghana at the Costa Rica FIFA World Cup tournament.