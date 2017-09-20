Uganda slash ticket prices for Ghana clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-20

Uganda have slashed ticket prices for next month’s World Cup qualifier against Ghana to ensure massive attendance to intimidate the Black Stars for the Kampala match.

The Black Stars will travel play the Cranes in the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier at the on 7 October at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole – near Kampala.

In their bid to get the supporters to attend the match in their numbers and give home advantage a true meaning, the football federation has slashed ticket prices up to about 20% to ensure that fans turn up in huge numbers.

FUFA has offered a 16.6% discount (5,000/-) off an ordinary ticket of 30,000/- to the first 10,000 fans who will purchase tickets.

The discounted ticket will be sold at 25,000/- (Twenty Five Thousand Uganda Shillings Only).

Only 10,000 tickets will be on market at a discount.

The tickets that are on a limited offer will be available to the fans on market for 6 days only starting Monday 25th to Saturday 30th September, 2017 at FUFA House.

‘The offer from the FUFA Marketing Department will give the fans an opportunity to purchase tickets early enough as they prepare to support their heroes against Ghana,” said FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein.

“We would like to see the fans cheer on the Uganda Cranes like they always do when the National team plays at home.”

Uganda are chasing a win against Ghana to enhance their chances of qualifying for the tournament in Russia.

Ghana on the hand will be seeking a victory and hope that Egypt drop points against Congo in Alexandria to push the qualifiers into the final round of matches.