U-17 WC: Ghana’s opponent USA names 23 man squad for U-17 World Cup

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-20

USA U-17 squad for India

Head coach of the national under-17 team of the United States John Hackworth has named his final squad ahead of next month’s FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India.

The young Yanks begun their final round of preparations for the Under-17 World Cup this week.

USA are pitted alongside India, Colombia and Ghana in Group A of the Under-17 World Cup with the first match scheduled for October 6 in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Coach John Hackworth conducted a training camp between September 5th to 14th for 25 players before announcing a list of 23 who would undergo a five-day training at the IMG Academy, Brandenton in Florida.

The U.SA Squad:

GOALKEEPERS : Alex Budnik (Sockers FC; Arlington Heights, Ill.), Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos (S.L. Benfica; Philadelphia, Penn. ), Justin Garces (Atlanta United FC; Miami, Fla.)

DEFENDERS : George Bello (Atlanta United FC, Douglasville, Ga.), Sergino Dest (Ajax; Almere-stad, Netherlands), Christopher Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.), Christopher Gloster (New York Red Bulls; Montclair, N.J.), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.), Tyler Shaver (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Akil Watts (Portland Timbers, Fort Wayne, Ind.)

MIDFIELDERS: George Acosta (North Carolina FC; Hollywood, Fla.), Taylor Booth (Real Salt Lake; Eden, Utah), Blaine Ferri (Solar Soccer Club; Southlake, Texas), Chris Goslin (Atlanta United FC; Locust Grove, Ga.), Alex Mendez (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Indiana Vassilev (Unattached; Savannah, Ga.)

FORWARDS: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC; Brampton Ont.), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.), Ulysses Llanez (LA Galaxy; Lynwood, Calif.), Jacobo Reyes (C.F. Monterrey; Houston, Texas), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas), Joshua Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri; O’Fallon, Mo.)