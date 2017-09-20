Thomas Abbey defends Konadu’s tatics

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Thomas Abbey, has urged the public to desist from castigating Coach Maxwell Konadu for his decision to play some of his players out of position in the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup.

Abbey, who was adjudged the NASCO Man-of-the-match in their 2-0 win over Guinea last Thursday, noted that Coach Konadu’s decision was rather helping the players to discover their potentials and skills, as well as challenging them to give of their best.

Coach Konadu, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko tactician, assigned his players different roles in their Group A games against The Gambia, Guinea and Mali, provoking a reaction from some football analysts who thought the decision could affect Ghana’s chances of winning the competition.

The Hearts skipper, for instance, was made to play in an unusual left back position for the Black Stars B against Mali last Thursday but that did not stop him from showing glimpses of his usual self for his club in the Ghana Premier League this season.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports yesterday, Abbey, current league top scorer with 12 goals, said: “As a professional player you should be able to function irrespective of the position you are playing and you can’t also say that you want to play in a particular position at all cost. That won’t make you professional”.

“I don’t think people should blame the coach because before changing our positions he talked to us about it and we all agreed. The most important thing is that we are all functioning very well at where he placed us and we are winning our matches”, he added.

For him, playing at the national level is totally different from club, urging his Black Stars B teammates to get used to Konadu’s philosophy to enable them deliver the ultimate.