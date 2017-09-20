Tertiary Football League set for grand launch on Kwesé TV on Saturday

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Rite Sports

The Tertiary Football League (TFL) is set for a grand launch on Kwesé TV on Saturday September 23.

The event will be broadcast LIVE from the Kwesé Free Sports Studio between 5-6pm with the seeding and draw for the league expected to be conducted.



Several top industry actors including football administrators, coaches, journalists, sponsors and selected fans will be in attendance.

The draw will kick-start the main campaign which begins on Saturday September 30 with the opening ceremony set to take place at the University of Ghana campus.

Twelve (12) tertiary institutions housed into two zones – Southern and Northern are expected to participate in the 10-week football bonanza.



Excitement is already building in the air for the country’s first major premier tertiary football league among high-flying institutions in the West African nation.

The grand launch will set the tone for the start of the league expected to be key to the development of youth football in Ghana.

The historic Premier tertiary football league is expected to be saturated with all the ingredients that make the most loved sport in Ghana thick.

The University of Ghana will host the Southern zone with the likes of Accra Technical University, Marshalls University College, Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and All Nations University College battling it out for the two qualifying slots available.

The Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi will host the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christian Service University, University of Education (Kumasi), Ghana Technology University (Kumasi), Garden City University College, Kumasi Technical University and Baptist University College.

The teams will be engaged in a round-robin format to determine the two qualifying teams from each zone to feature in the top-four.



The Tertiary Football League is powered by celebrated sports firm Rite Sports with support from the Ghana Football Association.