Teenagers in wee smoking contest at Tamale forest

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-20

An image has gone viral on social media of some teenagers including girls at waterworks forest within the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region seen smoking dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

In the said image, there are sachets of an unknown alcoholic beverage on display on the ground alongside the suspected dried leaves some of which are in wraps.

It is believed that most of these youngsters, who are into drugs, have turned the area into their haven.

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) Iddrisu Musah Superior who spoke to mynewsgh.com about the development, said it is part of the reasons why he has resolved to bar people from entering the forest.

According to him, late last week he had an interaction with a huge teenage group based in a portion of the forest, informing them about the impending removal of illegal occupants.

He corroborated reports that these teenagers use drugs and engaged in sex trade which is why he was determined to flush them out of the toilet.

This is however not the first time the Metropolis has recorded similar acts as it was first witnessed during the latter part of 2015.

Copies of disturbing videos that went viral, revealed girls in their early teens engaged smoking wrapped substances suspected to be Indian hemp and openly boasting about it.

In one of the videos, a girl who identified herself as Survivor was seen puffing thick smoke from her nostrils after piping a lighted wrap of weed and raining insults on a certain Cash One accusing him of indulging in Sakawa.

At the concluding part of the video, she is joined by a colleague only known as Hamida who claimed she has been smoking since 1992 and dared the said Cash One to either shut up or incur their wrath.

Another video which was being circulated in various social media platforms by another duo known as the Ebola Girls boast about their ability to smoke weed unceasingly and dared the police to hunt them down.

The lead actor in the video who calls herself Hajia For Real and her support character called Awula a.k.a ‘Viva For Real’ justify their decision to engage in prostitution and urged their colleagues to smoke the weed but endeavour to eat well.

According to them, they have seen the benefits of smoking weed and eating properly dispelling any rumour about its ability to cause any ailment.

Directing their anger at an unknown man they failed to name, the duo claimed he was not their match and should not think he was the only one within the metropolis who could “blaze in weed” above them.