Talents from Tertiary Football League to be drafted into national teams – Nyantakyi

Source: tflghana.com

2017-09-20

GFA boss wants talented students drafted into national teams

Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed that talents identified from the Tertiary Football League will be drafted into the various national teams.



Twelve (12) tertiary institutions housed into two zones – Southern and Northern are expected to participate in the 10-week football fiesta set to kick-start on Saturday September 30.

And Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi says talents spotted from the league could be drafted into the youth teams.



“This is another good avenue for us to unearth talents. This is welcoming for us and so our national selectors and technical directorate is deeply interested in this,” he said

“They will be visiting the matches to select players. Players who are good could be considered for the various national teams – U17, 20, 23 and even the senior team.

“Beyond that it’s also an opportunity for clubs. And so club coaches will all be encouraged to pay attention into what happens in the University league.



“They can identify good players who can feature for professional clubs and other amateur clubs in Ghana.

“The Tertiary Football League is a brilliant initiative and the GFA wholeheartedly endorse it.”



The historic Premier tertiary football league is expected to be saturated with all the ingredients that make the most loved sports in Ghana thick.

The University of Ghana will host the Southern zone with the likes of Accra Technical University, Marshalls University College, Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and All Nations University College battling it out for the two qualifying slots available.

The Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi will host the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christian Service University, University of Education (Kumasi), Ghana Technology University (Kumasi), Garden City University College, Kumasi Technical University and Baptist University College.