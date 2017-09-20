Stephanie Benson is a rap genius, here is why

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Ghanaian international singer, Stephanie Benson can add rap as part of her musical ability.

The jazz singer’s musical genius knows no bounds as she showed that she can not only give a good melody but spit a few bars as well.

In a video on Instagram the “Give Me One More” singer is seen rapping to the best of her ability as a beat played in the background.

Stephanie who is 47 recently released her new single titled “Give Me One More” proves she has more music and a wide range of musical ability.

