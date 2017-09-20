Sports Ministry to face court over $525,000 debt

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RICS Consult, Rex Danquah, has vowed to sue the Sports Ministry following the latter’s inability to pay a $525,000 consultancy fee.

Mr. Danquah’s outfit was consulted for Ghana’s bid for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The Sports Ministry then agreed to pay him an amount of $525,000.

However, Ghana failed to win the bid for the tournament.

According to the Auditor General’s report, there was no official contract signed between the sports ministry and Rics consult though he was given an initial amount of 125,000 dollars to put the bid together.

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah told the Public Accounts Committee that his office will not pay the supposed consultancy fee of $525,000 to RICS Consult.

“Since there is no existing contract between the Ministry and RICS Consult which my accountant has testified, then there is no way we are going to pay the said amount. For all we know we are have already settled $125,000 and that is all we are going to pay,” Asiamah told the committee on Tuesday.

But Mr. Danquah taking his turn at the Public Accounts Committee, Tuesday said his services were engaged by the ministry and he believes the position by the ministry is a subject for the law court.

“We delivered on what we were expected to do,” Mr. Danquah said, adding “we had a meeting with the then Chief Director and it was agreed that my company should discount the debt because we did not win the bid and we discounted the debt and minutes of that meeting is available.”

“So for me…to be told that there was no contract when the people themselves admit and accepted that the spirit of the work was done because all these things we used money to do it…I think it’s a subject for the court,” he added.