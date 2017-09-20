Skeletal tattoos represent a secret occult group – Musician

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-20

play videoCash King the devil <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505910875_911_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Underground dancehall artiste Cash King has said categorically that he is the music Lucifer sent to rule the Ghanaian dancehall domain.

In an interview with entertainment blogger Arnold Mensah, the singer admitted that he is a representative of the devil on earth.

Explaining a tattooed eyeball and two skeletons on his forehead, the dancehall singer said, the symbol represents a secret occult he belongs to.

Cash King who will be in his late 20’s said, he had to bleach his skin because he wanted his fans to easily locate the tattoos on his body

“I am bleaching my skin because I want people to see the tattoos I have on my body and because I admire Michael Jackson and I want to be like him,” he said.

According to the youngest and baddest singer, he belongs to an occultic group whose symbol was the skeleton and that explains why he has a skeleton tattooed on his hands and his body

“Anyone with this kind of tattoo means that person is not afraid to die” he added

When asked to mention the name of the said occultic group he belonged to, the singer said, it was against their rules and regulations to speak about their dealings and what they do in private

“There are big people who you know that belong to our group, some may not have our symbol (the tattooed skeleton) on but they are all members) he added.

Cash King said he doesn’t believe in religion or any deity for his success or survival, all he knows is, he will succeed in life someday.