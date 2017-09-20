Senseless music sells – Kula

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Does senseless music sell? For up and coming Artist, Kula, he has been producing good songs over the years but he has not had the opportunity to get his songs onto the music scene or meet showbiz gurus.

Writing on his Facebook wall, the musician said: “I sing sensible song all my life, I never meet [sic] Bola Ray. STRESS”

Kula’s comments follow a picture taken by EIB boss, Bola Ray and Patapaa [One Corner hit maker].

Patapaa has been trending for his banger that gets its audience dance crazily; finding themselves a corner to lodge to display their moves.

Appearing on TV3’s Music Music, on Saturday, September 16, Patapaa set a record for electrifying the ‘Studio B’ with almost all the audience in the house as they snaked on the ground.

Kula hopes that, someday, his songs such as “Boi Wei Paa” would get the attention of music lovers.