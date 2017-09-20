Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications visits GCNet

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications has paid a working visit to the offices of the Ghana Community Network (GCNet), the e-solution provider for government.

The purpose of the visit was for members of the committee to familiarise themselves with the operations of GCNet, especially their role in the paperless transactions at the ports, which commenced on 1st September.

Members of the committee were received by the Deputy Managing Director of GCNet, Emmanuel Darko and other management staff who took members on a tour around the premises of GCNet and how they operate their networks.

“We’ve done quite bulk automated custom operations, automated a number of MDAs who connect with the system and the system is also connected to RGD, the Registrar General’s Department in terms of company registration. As part of our CSR we have developed a software application that the Copyright Data Protection Commission uses on a pure pro bono basis, etc”, he explained.

After the tour, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications who doubles as the MP for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong expressed how enlightened they have been per the in-depth information acquired.

“So far it’s been very educative and there are couple of things that we didn’t know and through the briefings we have been made aware of what is going on especially at the port and we are going to take it up and make sure we correct the anomalies,” he expressed.

The Chairman pledged the support of the members of the committee to address the initial challenges that confronted the paperless policy.

“I know that the paperless will work as we promised but there are a lot of challenges. What I believe in is that, every beginning of introduction of policy there are challenges. So I don’t think these challenges are going to be permanent. Definitely, we will work at them,” he stated.