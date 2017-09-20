NWL: Lady Strikers, Ampem Darkoa set for Championship Play-offs

Lady Strikers and Ampem Darkoa Ladies will lock horns to decide the champion of champions <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505907030_805_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It is all set for the National Women’s League (NWL) championship play-off final between Lady Strikers and Ampem Darkoa Ladies, as both sides lock horns to decide the champion of champions of the 2016/17 season.

Lady Strikers emerged winners of the Southern zone whilst Ampem Darkoa also topped the Northern zone when the NWL ended last Saturday.

Both finished with 31 points and will face-off for the first time on October 7 final to be played at a yet-to-be announced venue.

Meanwhile, Wa-based Real Upper Ladies (northern zone) and Holy Royals from Ayinase in the Western Region representing the southern zone, have been relegated



from the competition as they finished bottom the respective zones.

Their places will be taken by two teams that will qualify from the Zonal Championships for Season Six of the competition.

