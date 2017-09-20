NDC will abolish Founders Day on its return to power – Allotey Jacobs

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, says the party will immediately abolish August 4th as Founders’ Day when voted into power, come 2020.

According to him, the first thing the NDC government will do during their dispensation is to ensure that the Founders’ Day does not survive the test of time because the Akufo-Addo administration cannot impose people they believe fought for Ghana’s independence on the entire nation.

In response to a question asked by ‘kokrokoo’ host Kwami Sefa Kayi as to whether August 4th will survive a non-NPP government to NPP’s Sam Pyne, also a panelist on the show, Allotey Jacobs interjected, saying the NDC will do away with the holiday immediately they assume office.

“When NDC comes to power we will abolish it, we won’t hide it . . . that is the first thing, we will even do it during the transitional period,” he said.

He said on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ that when it comes to the struggle for independence for the country, the name that stands out is Ghana’s First President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Though admitting he had support from people to achieve such major feat in Ghana’s history, Allotey was emphatic that no person can outshine Nkrumah’s role in Ghana and Africa’s liberation is concerned.

“The President was an Nkrumahist. Is he forgetting his roots as a hardcore socialist that, today, he thinks we should honour some people that we’re made to believe they fought for this country? No, not at all!”