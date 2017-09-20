NDC, NPP debating Founder’s Day for cheap political points – Samia Nkrumah

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The daughter of Ghana’s first President and a former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party, (CPP), Madam Samia Nkrumah has described as sterile the ongoing debate on the Founder’s’ Day celebration.

According to the former leader of the CPP, Ghana’s first Head of state Dr. Kwame Nkrumah would love to see the country united instead of being divided ideologies.

She further stated that the ongoing debate on the Founder’s Day was being used as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) versus National Democratic Congress (NDC) game to score cheap political points and divide the nation for their own parochial interests at a time when there was consensus about Kwame Nkrumah’s valuable contribution to the nation.

According to Madam Nkrumah, if truth be told, both parties – the NPP and the NDC – are not interested in Nkrumah’s policies but only in capturing votes.

In her view, no amount of legislation or decrees could change the facts of history, stressing that the debate had already been settled.

‘’historical records by Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians alike had documented the long journey towards independence, the birth of the new nation Ghana as well as efforts at nation-building.’’ She stated.