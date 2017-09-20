My mother advised me to marry at age 40 – Roman Fada

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Kwabena Agyemang Appiah Kuby, host of Adwuma Ooh on Atinka FM, says he didn’t marry again after divorce upon an advice by his mother.

According to him, the mother has advised him to only remarry at age 40, by which time he would be matured enough to stay in marriage.

”I am still not married because of the advice my mother gave me that I wait and marry at 40 because of what I went through in my previous marriage,” he told News-One.

But the 36-year-old, who is otherwise called Roman Fada, is not sure if he can continue to heed to the mother’s advice, as he has recently announced he is searching for a new wife.

His reason is that staying in marriage is beyond age. What he really need is a God-fearing woman to marry. He does not want to experience the ordeal he went through in his previous marriage again.

“I personally wasn’t worried much about the divorce even though I was hurt, I took inspiration from pastor Chris, Obaapa Christy, Rev Owusu-Bempah, Archbishop Duncan Williams and other high-profile personalities who find themselves in the same situation,” he said and refused to give further details about what collapsed his marriage.

“My family was very affected by the divorce. I felt I had let people down, including Daddy Lumba, who had invested in the marriage even though the divorce wasn’t my fault. This time around, I have to take my time to check and balance before going into another relationship,” the Adwuma Ooh host stated.

Roman Fada is an old student of Accra High Secondary School. From there, he moved to Manifold Tutorial College, where he mastered his skills in radio presentation.

After his end of school attachment at Radio Mercury, now New Mercury 2002, he was employed at Sika FM before finally being poached by Atinka FM in Accra to host Adwuma Ooh, which is aired every week day from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm.

He is also famous for his Tete Dwom Show, where he plays old highlife songs to entertain his listeners on Saturdays.