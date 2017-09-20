Maxwell Konadu sure of final berth in WAFU Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Black Stars B coach, Maxwell Konadu, says he would approach tomorrow’s semi-final game the same positive way as he did in their previous games to ensure victory a place in the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Konadu said the wining mentality with which his side started the competition would be maintained tomorrow, and he was confident his team had what it took to scale the semifinal hurdle and later channel their energies into winning the final on Sunday.

At press time yesterday, Ghana’s semi-final opponent was yet to be determined.

“We will do our best to win, we have to approach it with all seriousness,” Coach Konadu told Graphic Sports yesterday, adding that they were battle ready for any opponent.

He said the team had gradually overcome their 0-2 defeat to Nigeria last Monday which shook the players’ confidence and also affected their morale in camp after the match.

“The team was demoralised after the defeat but we have been able to do a lot on them mentally to get them back to their feet.

“We have encouraged them not to lose confidence but remain resolute and make sure nobody make them feel inferior,” stated Konadu who indicated that the team would bounce back in grand style tomorrow.

“The team was playing well and winning all of their games and all of a sudden, because of injuries… this problem (the defeat) happens naturally they would be down.” While blaming that defeat to the injuries in camp, the 44-year-old coach disclosed that the medical team was working around the clock to bring the players back to fitness ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Even before knowing his semi-final opponent, Konadu was planning for Sunday’s final and looked forward to a possible second clash with Nigeria which he declared “would be a different ball game”.

“The story would be different if we meet them (Nigeria) for the second time. I am praying to have all my players fit for that game and they would see a different team altogether,” a confident Konadu stated.

He was unhappy with the competition rules which allowed teams to register only 18 players for the tournament and said it had been a major source of controversy among all the participating teams because it gave coaches little flexibility in the selection of players, some of whom had to play match after match.

“I think if the squad size had been increased it would have minimised injuries and pressure on the players to play match after match.”