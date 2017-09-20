Kwesi Botchwey report can’t cite me as cause of NDC’s defeat – Omane Boamah

A former Minister of Communications under the former Mahama administration, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has expressed disappointment with media reports that cited him as part of the main reasons why the main opposition NDC was kicked out from power in the 2016 general elections.

Although several of the publications seen on some online portals linked the said media reports to the Professor Kwesi Botchwey’s Committee Report, Dr. Omane Boamah said” I doubt that, the Committee will do such an incompetent job – information gathering and evaluation, analysis based on glaring evidence of the causal associations and causes of the outcome of the 2016 elections etc.”

According to him, he’s instructed his Lawyer to write to the General Secretary of the party(NDC) to demand a copy of the report to enable him respond appropriately to what he said was the spurious claims.

“I have come to this painful decision in the supreme interest of our collective good as a party which is working very hard to heal, unite, reorganize, and to recapture power in 2020.” a statement by the former Minister said.

His release comes on the heels of the purported reports suggesting that he[Boamah] and former Finance Minister Terkper under the John Mahama-led government were a part of the reasons the National Democratic Congress lost the December 2016 general elections.

A member of the Dr Kwesi Botchwey Committee, Dr. Ibrahim Zuberu, has revealed that it was established that the actions of former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper and former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah contributed to the defeat of the NDC in the election.

Giving highlights of aspects of the Kwesi Botchwey report in an interview with Onua FM Tuesday, Dr Zuberu said it emerged during their postmortem meetings at the grassroots level that the two refused to give out vital information to party communicators to counter the claims of the New Patriotic Party.