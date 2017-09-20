Kumi Guitar adjudged best performer at Ghana Music Awards UK 2017

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Razzonline.com

2017-09-19

Nana Yaw Kumi popularly known as Kumi Guitar <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505867089_339_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dream doesn’t become a reality through magic but it takes hardwork,sweat and determination

This is exactly the case of ‘Dream’ hitmaker Kumi Guitar whose dreams of achieving delectable laurels in his career as a musician through hard work paid off at the just ended 2nd Annual Ghana Music awards UK 2017.

This year’s Ghana Music Awards UK which took place on Saturday 16 September, at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center) in London, saw performances from Popular traditional artiste; Sherifa Guru ,Kumi Guitar,Obibini and UK based artistes Kwamz & Flava.

Amongt these performances , one artistes who took the whole auditorium by storm with a master-Class performance is highlife musician Kumi Guitar.

At the time when the enthusiasm in the auditorium was down ,the first Zylofon Media signee who spent 10 minutes on stage, restarted the entire ceremony by getting everyone singing and dancing to his popular tunes ‘Break into two’ and Dream.

Kumi’s performance at that time was greatly refreshing and his command on the mic was superb.

The peak of his unblemished performance was when he took a break to interact with his fans, acknowledged few elderly people and colleague musicians;Reggie N Bollie.

Undoubtedly,the highlife prodigy did magnificently well and was truly the best entertainer for the ,awards night.

Most Patrons and other showbiz personalities who graced the occasion applauded the organizers;Alordia Promotions for billing the once overrated Kumi Guitar on the highly rated awards night.

Unfortunately, he lost the opportunity of winning his first major award on the night after being nominated in the Highlife Artistes of the year slot to ‘Confession hitmaker Kofi Kinaata

Watch excerpts of Kumi’s performance below.