KMA to regulate ‘aboboyaa’ operators – Osei Assibey

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: otecfmghana.com

2017-09-20

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505934769_518_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The chief executive officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi has revealed the intention of the assembly to register operators of tricycles popularly known as Aboboyaa as part of measures to ensure proper health and sanitation.

”Aboboyaa, whether we like it or not, has come to stay and it’s numbers keep increasing day in day out so we will effectively regulate its operations in the metropolis,” he stated.

According to him, these tricycles are used by operators to convey solid waste from households to dumping sites and at the same time used to carry foodstuff to and from the various markets in the metropolis, a situation he described as unhealthy.

To this end the KMA boss disclosed that the assembly intends to register operators of these Aboboyaa Tricycles and introduce a color coding system that will distinguish tricycles used for solid waste collection from those that are used to transport foodstuff.

”Because the information reaching us indicates that the same tricycles used to transport foodstuff are used to convey solid waste to dumping sites, so for now the assembly with your approval would want to come out with a law to introduce the color coding system to regulate their activities.

Hon. Assibey made the remarks when addressing the 3rd ordinary meeting of the 2nd session of the 7th Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The meeting among other things was to brief members on the guidelines for the 2018 composite budget and 2018-2021 medium-term development plan (MTDP).