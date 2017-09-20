Kennedy Agyapong, Despite, others to be honored at RTP Awards 2017

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Big Events Ghana, organisers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have announced that four persons will be honoured for their respective contributions to the media at the 7th edition.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite (CEO of Despite Group of Companies), Dr. Kweku Oteng (CEO of Angel Group of Companies), Honorable Kennedy Agyapong (CEO of Kencity Media) and Nana Konadu Agyemang- Rawlings (Former First Lady of Ghana) will all receive the Golden Contribution Award at the event slated for October.

According to Prince Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana, it is prudent to recognize efforts by the aforementioned to motivate them as well as other people who may have the interest in investing in the industry.

“They’ve been helping in terms of shaping this industry. People actually sacrificed the coins to ensure that there are consoles, cameras [to work with]. These people deserve to be recognized,” he said during the unveiling of the list of nominees, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer of Big Events Ghana, Jesse Agyepong has said the relevance and credibility of the scheme cannot be pooh-poohed despite concerns some persons have raised about the event.

In an interview with www.ghanaweb.com, Mr. Agyepong said the brand has embraced criticisms and will keep welcoming suggestions.

“The question of relevance keeps coming up and any award scheme which doesn’t speak to the core of the reasons why it was set up, fails to be relevant. The reason for setting up the RTP is still the same. Media personalities play a very key role in our evolution as a country… So the platform has been created to ensure that those who are driving a very impactful agenda are recognized,” he said.

“I think it’s still quite relevant. It’s not a platform which hasn’t have its challenges. The challenges still exits. Many individuals have spoken about regional representation… But I always say that we are a country that debates to help processes. So when Ghana challenges you, you should embrace it. What’s important to us is to ensure that we embrace the challenges and make it work. Which is why this year, we organized an unveiling session… There are things we will fix along the line,” he added.

The scheme is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in the field.

This year’s is sponsored by Adonko Bitters.