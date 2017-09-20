‘Kejetia Vs. Makola’ to be aired on international TV soon – CEO

Movies of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Louis Lamis, the Chief Executive Officer of Leizer-Legacy Productions, producers of ‘Kejetia Vs. Makola,’ is hopeful that the drama series will soon be on international television channels.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Showbiz, Lamis, who also plays the judge in the drama said “we are working hard and hope that in the near future, we can have our productions on international television stations.”

Asked what inspired the concept of the television series, Lamis Louis said it was the drive and the passion to succeed in their first attempt.

“We couldn’t just come out like anybody else. We had to be very unique with the product we were putting out there onto the market,” he told Citi Showbiz.

Lamis said one of the reasons he chose the courtroom setting was because it was rare on the Ghanaian movie market.

“It hadn’t been explored a lot on the continent whereas the traditional drama and relationship based drama have been overly explored so we decided to get into that and use the medium to communicate and help address relevant issues in society,” he added.

Asked why he pitched Makola against Kejetia, he said because Makola is noted for as a place where lawyers in Ghana are trained, they needed another place in Kumasi. Because there is no law school in Kumasi, they used ‘market’ as parameter to get a Kumasi version of ‘Makola.’

They realized that Makola in Accra had a big market and they could easily get a place in Kumasi that also had a market with a catchy name – hence, ‘Kejetia’ from Kejetia Market.

Lamisi also stated that even though the series has received a lot of positive reviews, they have financial challenges because they need enough funds to get the right equipment for production and promotion of the content.

He however hinted that his company has other productions which are funnier than ‘Kejetia Vs. Makola,’ in the offing. Already, another production of theirs, ‘I Don’t Think Far News’ has started airing on Adom TV.

‘Kejetia’ Vs. Makola is a comic series played in the court-room. It has two ‘lawyers’; one representing Makola Law School and the other, Kejetia Law School.

The great storylines and accent of Kejetia lawyer Nti, have been the catalysts to the series’ success. ‘Kejetia Vs. Makola airs on Joy Prime television on Sundays at 5:30pm and also available on youtube.

