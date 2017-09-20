I earned GHS 500 as Deputy Minister – Andrew Awuni

The Founder of the Centre for Freedom and Accuracy, Andrew Awuni says government must ensure it does not succumb to the pressure of escalating pay packages of public servants.

Mr. Awuni who served as a Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile Kufuor administration said he was saddened to realize the gargantuan difference in the remuneration and pecks of Ministers, and other public servants in current regimes compared to what he used to earn some 14 years ago as a Deputy Minister.

“When I was a Deputy Minister, my salary was GHS 500 in 2003. Fast forward 2017, and today I sometimes wonder whether it’s the same position some of us went and occupied,” he told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Wednesday.

His comment comes on the back of government’s resolve to cut back the salaries of Chief Executive Officers of public institutions.

Soon no CEO of any State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) will earn more than the President, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has hinted, saying a rationalisation process will be undertaken to cut salaries and allowances of CEOs whose remuneration is above that of the President.

Addressing a policy and governance forum on governance and strategic policy for the Civil Society Organisation sector, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “We currently have a mirage of remuneration schedule that we don’t quite understand.”

“I think we need to begin to rationalise it to make it clear where remuneration ends so that it does not go beyond the presidency,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Andrew Awuni said inequality is a major contributing factor keeping millions of people across-board trapped in the poverty margin.

According to him, the rationalization of the CEOs’ salary is long overdue, adding “we have to do something about the imbalances in terms of the distribution of our wealth.”