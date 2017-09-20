Gyan’s $62k flight money won’t be refunded – Sports Ministry

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has insisted that government will not refund the $62,000 Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan paid for a chartered flight to convey his team mates from Brazzaville to Accra after their 5-1 thrashing of Congo in a World Cup qualifier.

Gyan upon arrival to Ghana revealed that the Sports Ministry had disappointed the entire playing body with poor traveling arrangements and therefore his gesture saved a disgracing situation in Brazzaville.

According to the skipper, his gesture saved most players in their various clubs in Europe. But speaking at the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, Asiamah said Gyan rescued the team at his own expense.

“For us a Ministry, we have our arrangements, that was what was in place, there was nothing [like] we reneged our duty or on our obligation, because everything was in place. So if the captain decides to pay that from his own pocket that is fine…we as a ministry we won’t complain.

“But we never breached our arrangement because we had our own agreement with the GFA so he did it at his own cost,” Asiamah told the committee.



Ghana occupy the 3rd position of group E with five points while Egypt leads with nine points.

Uganda lie 2nd with 7 points and Congo languishing at 4th with a single point.