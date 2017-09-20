GPL is endowed with talents – Bechem boss

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The Chairman of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achau, believes Ghana’s league is endowed with talents, but poor management undermines the perfomance of outstanding players.

According to him, Black Stars B’s performance in last Saturday’s game against Mali was a clear indication of how individual talents in the league could help transform the local game if properly managed.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports in an interview yesterday, the Bechem-based club owner said poor management and lack of planning appear to have diluted the hard work of most of the players.

He believes until measures were instituted to correct it, the domestic league would remain unattractive.

The Bechem United bankroller singled out Winful Cobbinah’s classic goal in last Saturday’s game, saying his quality could match with any player on the continent but his potential is being suppressed by a league that is bedevilled with so much controversy.

“A player like Winful Cobbinah is very talented and you could see that during the game (Black Stars team B versus Mali), but because of poor management of the league not much is seen of him”, he noted.

The effect of the bad management, Mr Achau said, had resulted in poor attendance at the various league centres because fans have lost interest in the local games and are ready to pay any amount to watch foreign leagues at video centres at the expense of the local league.

He, however, called for proper measures to be instituted to help improve the league to avoid a recurrence of the problems that confront the league, including the recent break, which he said had financially drained his club.