Government to send supporters to India for U-17 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

2017-09-20

Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzidze, has stated that there is a consideration to send fans to India to support the Black Starlets of Ghana at this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.

After what happened in Brazil 2014 where a commission of enquiry was set to look into Ghana’s poor participation at the tournament and fans treatment. This consideration has come as a shock to many.

But Pius Enam insists getting supporters to India is crucial to the team’s chances of winning the competition.

“It is said that in football the supporters are considered as the twelve man on the field. First of all, we are thinking of mobilising Ghanaians who are already living in India because there is quite a number of them to come to the stadium and support the team”, he told Joy Sports.

“We are also considering getting a small team from Ghana to go and augment the efforts of our brothers and sisters that we shall be mobilizing in India,”



‘We are still considering”. He added.

The Black Starlets of Ghana are in group A alongside Colombia, the USA and hosts India for the tournament which gets underway on October 6.