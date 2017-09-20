“Ghanaians love my new hairstyle” – Guru

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

2017-09-20

Ghanaian rapper, Guru, born Maradona Yeboah Adjei has opened up on the motivation behind his new look stating that he had always been a lover of dreadlocks since his childhood days.

The “Lapaz Toyota” hit maker recently introduced his new dreadlocks hairstyle to the general public in an instagram post.

Speaking to Atinka FM’s mid-morning show host, Roman Fada on “Aduma oo”, Guru explained that he had always wanted an African look. He added that the hairstyle which easily identifies with the African spirit is the dreadlocks hence his choice.

According to Guru, blacks especially Ghanaians’ identify with dreadlocks and that there is nothing with his new look.

“I wanted to get into the real definition of African man and I think I’m in love with the outcome. I believe Ghanaians love my new look, I love it and they have no option than to also love it,” he opined.