Ghanaians are choked with high fuel prices – Jinapor

Former Deputy Minister of Power and Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu constituency in the Northern Region, Mr. John Jinapor, has revealed that Ghanaians are being choked with high fuel prices.

According to him, prices of fuel have gone up more than five times in 2017.

“Government’s constant increment of the black gold is contrary to what they, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised Ghanaians during the 2016 general polls” he recalled.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Today, Mr. Jinapor maintained that, the NPP- led administration deceived Ghanaians ahead of last year’s polls by claiming that the then President John Mahama- led administration was insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians hence the high cost of petroleum products.

“Ghanaians are suffering and we in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are really getting calls from Ghanaians and so when it goes on like this, we will act on it. The options are many, there are a lot of options under the constitution and so in the coming days we will roll out our programmes to demonstrate our frustration,” Mr. Jinapor hinted.

