FIFA U-17 World Cup: GBC warns against illegal World Cup marketing

Wednesday, 20 September 2017

2017-09-20

It has come to the notice of GBC that an entity operating under the name and guise of ‘Omanye Consult’ is parading itself as the official organisation tasked with soliciting for sponsorship for the broadcast of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup-India 2017, to take place from the 6th October to the 28th October 2017.

GBC wishes to inform the general public that, it has not at any time granted any authorization to the so called ‘OMANYE CONSULT’ to solicit sponsorship for the live broadcast of the matches.

We take this opportunity to inform the public that GBC and Kwese TV are the exclusive rights owners of the tournament in Ghana, and that all enquiries and payments of monies must be made directly to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Let all be warned that any infringement of the exclusive rights of GBC and Kwese TV, will be prosecuted at the law courts.