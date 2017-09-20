Education Minister inaugurates Governing Council of TVET

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-20

TVET Governing Council in a group photograph <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505949988_866_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, has inaugurated a newly constituted 15-member Governing Council for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The 15-member Council is the highest decision-making body of the Institute, which has the mandate to ensure that the Institute achieves its aim.

The Council is under the Chairmanship of Mr Francis Awua-Kyeremmaten Jnr, who is a government nominee.

The members of the Council are Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Executive Director COTVET, Mr Kwame Baah-Acheamfour, Government Nominee, Nana Akyaa Frempong-Boadu, Government Nominee, Nana Wereko-Ampim Opoku, Ministry of Education.

Others are Mr Henry Della Ayivor, Trade Union Congress, Ing. Emmanuel Kwesi Boadu, Institute of Incorporated Engineers, Mrs Emma Ofori-Agyemang, Ministry of Employment, Ms Salimata Abdul-Salam, Ministry of Environment, and Mr Benjamin Kwadwo Heh, Ministry of Trade.

The rest are Mr George Fergurson Laing, Expert in TVET, Mr James Asare-Adjei, Association of Ghana Industries, Mrs Victoria M.E. Hajar, Ghana Employers Association, Mr Samuel Zan Akologo, Managers of Private Technical Institutions and Mrs Augusta Afi Ali, Managers of Private Technical Institutions.

In a brief, remark, Dr Opoku Prempeh said the Government was committed to using Competent-Based Training as the mode of delivery to enhance TVET for Ghana’s economic growth.

He tasked the Board to tackle immediately issues related to Skill Gap/Audit Analysis, TVI Profiling and Detailed Needs Assessment.

It should also provide support for the establishment of new governance structure for TVET sector and strategic plan for TVET transformation, which would soon be forwarded to the Cabinet.

“You are also required to ensure that your strategic direction supports all of Government TVET reform agenda with your policies contributing meaningfully to industrial development and economic growth through the development of employable skills,” he said.

“Your policies should ensure good governance and management of TVET so as to increase access and improve quality.”

Speaking on behalf of the Council, Mr Awua-Kyerematen Jnr, said they were honoured and assured the Minister to work assiduously to use TVET as a catalyst for job creation and industralisation.