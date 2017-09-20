Dr. Kwame Kyei cuts sod for construction of Kotoko mini stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Executive Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has cut sod for the construction of a mini stadium at Adako Jachie.

The businessman accompanied by a team from the club went to the grounds on Wednesday to start the construction of the mini stadium for the Kumasi based club.

Dr. Kyei wants to build a 20,000 capacity stadium for the club to enable the team have maximum space to train in a modern and serene environment to ease the burden at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Dr. Kyei is ready to give the training hub of the club a face-lift to serve as a legacy project.

However, in an interview with the media Executive Board Chairman revealed that the club has enormous plans for the facility hence the need to speed up the completion of the stadium.

“We have huge plans for this facility & we want to start by getting the entire space properly demarcated,” said Dr. Kyei.

Adako Jachie project which was started by former Executive Chairman Dr KK Sarpong is suppose to have two-storey building to serve as changing rooms and offices for the technical staff.